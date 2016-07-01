"From The Bishop" - Column for July 2016 NCC

The Link Between Freedom and Truth The Catechetical Congress held on Saturday, June 18 at Eureka focused on mercy, the theme of this Extraordinary Jubilee Year. The theme of mercy is not new to the Church but Pope Francis has presented it in a more invigorated and attractive way. My comments are brief but my citations of Pope Saint John Paul II are more extensive.

I begin with Veritatis Splendor, his 1993 encyclical on moral truth. He writes: “The truth about moral good, as that truth is declared in the law of reason, is practically and concretely recognized by the judgment of conscience, which leads one to take responsibility for the good or the evil one has done. If man does evil, the just judgment of his conscience remains within him as a witness to the universal truth of the good, as well as to the malice of his particular choice. But the verdict of conscience remains in him also as a pledge of hope and mercy: while bearing witness to the evil he has done, it also reminds him of his need, with the help of God's grace, to ask forgiveness, to do good and to cultivate virtue constantly.”

He continues: “Consequently in the practical judgment of conscience, which imposes on the person the obligation to perform a given act, the link between freedom and truth is made manifest. Precisely for this reason conscience expresses itself in acts of "judgment" which reflect the truth about the good, and not in arbitrary "decisions". The maturity and responsibility of these judgments - and, when all is said and done, of the individual who is their subject - are not measured by the liberation of the conscience from objective truth, in favor of an alleged autonomy in personal decisions, but, on the contrary, by an insistent search for truth and by allowing oneself to be guided by that truth in one's actions.” (VS, 61)

Later in that same encyclical the Sainted Pope writes: “In this context, appropriate allowance is made both for God's mercy towards the sinner who converts and for the understanding of human weakness. Such understanding never means compromising and falsifying the standard of good and evil in order to adapt it to particular circumstances. It is quite human for the sinner to acknowledge his weakness and to ask mercy for his failings; what is unacceptable is the attitude of one who makes his own weakness the criterion of the truth about the good, so that he can feel self-justified, without even the need to have recourse to God and his mercy.” (VS, 104)

In an earlier encyclical (1980), Dives in Misericordiae (Rich in Mercy), Saint John Paul writes: “The parable of the prodigal son expresses in a simple but profound way the reality of conversion. Conversion is the most concrete expression of the working of love and of the presence of mercy in the human world. The true and proper meaning of mercy does not consist only in looking, however penetratingly and compassionately, at moral, physical or material evil: mercy is manifested in its true and proper aspect when it restores to value, promotes and draws good from all the forms of evil existing in the world and in man. Understood in this way, mercy constitutes the fundamental content of the messianic message of Christ and the constitutive power of His mission. His disciples and followers understood and practiced mercy in the same way.” (DM, 6)

“Therefore, the Church professes and proclaims conversion. Conversion to God always consists in discovering His mercy, that is, in discovering that love which is patient and kind as only the Creator and Father can be; the love to which the “God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ” is faithful to the uttermost consequences in the history of His covenant with man; even to the cross and to the death and resurrection of the Son. Conversion to God is always the fruit of the rediscovery of this Father, who is rich in mercy. Authentic knowledge of the God of mercy, the God of tender love, is a constant and inexhaustible source of conversion, not only as a momentary interior act but also as a permanent attitude, as a state of mind. Those who come to know God in this way, who “see” Him in this way, can live only in a state of being continually converted to Him. They live, therefore, in statu conversionis; and it is this state of conversion which marks out the most profound element of the pilgrimage of every man and woman on earth in statu viatoris.” (DM, 13)

Sincerely in Christ,

Bishop Robert F. Vasa

Bishop of Santa Rosa

El Vínculo de La Libertad Con La Verdad

El Congreso Catequético celebrado el Sábado 18 de Junio en la ciudad de Eureka se centró en la misericordia, el tema de este Año Jubilar Extraordinario.

El tema de la misericordia no es nuevo en la Iglesia pero el Papa Francisco lo ha presentado en una forma más vigorizada y atractiva.

Mis comentarios son breves pero mis citas del Santo Papa Juan Pablo II son más extensas.

Empiezo con Veritatis Splendor, su encíclica sobre la verdad moral de 1993.

Él escribe: "a verdad sobre el bien moral, manifestada en la ley de la razón, es reconocida práctica y concretamente por el juicio de la conciencia, el cual lleva a asumir la responsabilidad del bien realizado y del mal cometido.

Si el hombre comete el mal, el justo juicio de su conciencia es en él testigo de la verdad universal del bien, así como de la malicia de su decisión particular. Pero el veredicto de la conciencia queda en el hombre incluso como un signo de esperanza y de misericordia. Mientras demuestra el mal cometido, recuerda también el perdón que se ha de pedir, el bien que hay que practicar y las virtudes que se han de cultivar siempre, con la gracia de Dios.”

El continúa:”en el juicio práctico de la conciencia, que impone a la persona la obligación de realizar un determinado acto, se manifiesta el vínculo de la libertad con la verdad.

Precisamente por esto la conciencia se expresa con actos de “juicio”, que reflejan la verdad sobre el bien, y no como ”decisions” arbitrarias.

La madurez y responsabilidad de estos juicios —y, en definitiva, del hombre, que es su sujeto— se demuestran no con la liberación de la conciencia de la verdad objetiva, en favor de una presunta autonomía de las propias decisiones, sino, al contrario, con una apremiante búsqueda de la verdad y con dejarse guiar por ella en el obrar." (VS, 61)

Más adelante en esa misma Encíclica el Papa Santo escribe:

“En este contexto se abre el justo espacio a la misericordia de Dios por el pecador que se convierte, y a la comprensión por la debilidad humana.

Esta comprensión jamás significa comprometer y falsificar la medida del bien y del mal para adaptarla a las circunstancias.

Mientras es humano que el hombre, habiendo pecado, reconozca su debilidad y pida misericordia por las propias culpas, en cambio es inaceptable la actitud de quien hace de su propia debilidad el criterio de la verdad sobre el bien, de manera que se puede sentir justificado por sí mismo, incluso sin necesidad de recurrir a Dios y a su misericordia.” (VS, 104)

En la encíclica anterior (1980), Dives in Misericordiae (Rico en Misericordia), San Juan Pablo escribe:

“La parábola del hijo pródigo expresa de manera sencilla, pero profunda la realidad de la conversión.

Conversion es la expresión más concreta de la obra del amor y de la presencia de la misericordia en el mundo humano.

El significado verdadero y propio de la misericordia en el mundo no consiste únicamente en la mirada, aunque sea la más penetrante y compasiva, dirigida al mal moral, físico o material: la misericordia se manifiesta en su aspecto verdadero y propio, cuando revalida, promueve y extrae el bien de todas las formas de mal existentes en el mundo y en el hombre.

Así entendida, la misericordia constituye el contenido fundamental del mensaje mesiánico de Cristo y la fuerza constitutiva de su misión. Así entendían también y practicaban la misericordia sus discípulos y seguidores.” (DM, 6)

“Por tanto, la Iglesia profesa y proclama la conversión. La conversión a Dios consiste siempre en descubrir Su misericordia, es decir, ese amor que es paciente y benigno a medida del Creador y Padre;

el amor, al que “Dios, Padre de nuestro Señor Jesucristo “ es fiel hasta las últimas consecuencias en la historia de la alianza con el hombre; hasta la cruz, hasta la muerte y la resurrección de su Hijo.

La conversión a Dios es siempre fruto del reencuentro de este Padre, rico en misericordia.

El auténtico conocimiento de Dios, Dios de la misericordia y del amor benigno, es una constante e inagotable fuente de conversión, no solamente como momentáneo acto interior, sino también como disposición estable, como estado de ánimo.

Quienes llegan a conocer de este modo a Dios, quienes lo “ven” así, no pueden vivir sino convirtiéndose sin cesar a El.

Viven pues in statu conversionis; es este estado el que traza la componente más profunda de la peregrinación de todo hombre por la tierra in statu viatoris. (DM, 13)

Sinceramente su Hermano en Cristo Jesús,

Reverendísimo Roberto F. Vasa

Obispo de Santa Rosa