"From The Bishop" - Column for June 2016 NCC

Voluntarily Cooperating In Evil Is Not An Option One of the headlines for the month has been that the Little Sisters of the Poor have found some support from the Supreme Court of the United States. While not ruling in their favor the Supreme Court directed the Courts of Appeals reviewing the case to “allow sufficient time” to “arrive at an approach going forward that accommodates petitioner’s religious exercise.” This is at least a partial victory for it means that the Little Sisters of the Poor and other religious organizations will not be fined for their ‘failure’ to comply with some of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) mandates while their cases are reviewed.

I do not intend here a full treatise on the ACA and the way and degree to which it infringes on religious liberty but I do want to point out why this is such an important moment for the Church and her institutions. There is no doubt that the Church exists in the midst of a pluralistic society and must coexist in that society with its broadly divergent views. It is one thing to coexist, it is quite another to be obligated to condone, promote, support, endorse or encourage actions permitted in our society but forbidden by our Church. Catholics, like everyone else, are required to obey the law. Laws, however, must be made in a way which fully respects the free exercise of religion. There is a perception that since the Catholic Church is engaged in many activities which touch the secular world the Church must therefore support everything which that secular society proposes as a good. This goes beyond ‘co-existence’.

Catholic hospitals do not treat only Catholics. These hospitals do not hire only Catholics. The Church is not isolationist. Institutions of the Church, however, are required to do what the Church does and avoid what the Church avoids. The Church stands very firmly against the use of artificial contraception, sterilization, abortion, mutilation, euthanasia and other ‘services’ which are opposed to the true dignity of the human person. Despite the fact that all of these things are ‘legal’ in California does not make them moral goods which the Church can condone or approve. Any imposition on the Church to provide these ‘services’ infringes on the Church’s free living out of the faith. The Church needs to be free to deliver health care in a way which is consistent with her well founded beliefs and values.

Coming to a Catholic hospital and demanding or expecting to receive something which that hospital, for good reasons of faith, cannot offer is an unjust request. In the case of the Little Sisters they offer to their employees a healthcare program consistent with Catholic moral principles and values. Their Plan does not cover contraception, abortion, abortifacient drugs or other immoral procedures or pharmaceuticals. The mandate that Church related communities or institutions provide these things in their health plans is an attempt to force them to cooperate in the very actions which we, in our Church, know to be evil. Cooperation in evil is not permitted. Even when that cooperation is not entirely voluntary there is a degree of complicity which conscientious souls cannot permit. Forcing someone to do that which their faith clearly teaches to be an evil constitutes an unjust infringement on a fundamental liberty, namely religious liberty. When that force attempts to coerce the Church Herself, or those institutions directly linked with Her, to do that which the tenets of faith prohibit then the Church must resist even to the point of enduring forms of persecution.

In some ways, investing in a company is a form of cooperation. The Church and Her institutions do not (must not) invest in stocks which are linked with evil. Conscientious Catholics do not (must not) invest in portfolios which lend support to immoral practices. For this reason, many mutual funds are not suited for Catholic or Christian investors. For instance, the USCCB policy includes: “The USCCB will not invest in companies that engage in scientific research on human fetuses or embryos that (1) results in the end of pre-natal human life; (2) makes use of tissue derived from abortions or other life-ending activities; or (3) violates the dignity of a developing person.” Voluntarily cooperating in evil is not an option.

For more information on investing go to: http://www.usccb.org/about/financial-reporting/socially-responsible-inve...

Sincerely in Christ,

Bishop Robert F. Vasa

Bishop of Santa Rosa

Cooperación Con El Maligno

No Está Permitido

Uno de los titulares del mes ha sido que las Hermanitas de los Pobres han encontrado cierto apoyo de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos.

Mientras la Corte Suprema no ha dado fallo a su favor ha dirigido el caso a la Corte de Apelaciones para su revisión y "permitir el tiempo suficiente" para "llegar a una propuesta que satisfaga el ejercicio religioso del peticionario".

Esto es al menos una victoria parcial ya que significa que las Hermanitas de los Pobres y otras organizaciones religiosas no serán multadas por su 'falta' a cumplir con algunos de los mandatos de la ley de Atención Asequible (ACA –en sus siglas en ingles) mientras sus casos son revisados.

No pretendo hacer aquí un tratado completo sobre ACA y la manera y el grado a que infringe sobre la libertad religiosa, pero quiero señalar por qué, este es un momento tan importante para la Iglesia y sus instituciones.

No cabe duda de que la Iglesia existe en medio de una sociedad pluralista y debe coexistir en esa sociedad con sus puntos de vista ampliamente divergentes.

Una cosa es coexistir; y otra es ser obligado a consentir, promover, apoyar, respaldar o promover acciones permitidas en nuestra sociedad pero prohibidas por nuestra Iglesia.

Los Católicos, como todos los demás, estamos obligados a obedecer la ley. Las leyes, sin embargo, deben hacerse de una manera que respete plenamente el libre ejercicio de religión.

Existe la percepción que como la Iglesia Católica se dedica a muchas actividades que toca el mundo secular, la Iglesia debe por lo tanto apoyar todo lo que propone la sociedad secular como un bien. Esto va más allá de 'convivencia'.

Los hospitales católicos atienden no sólo a los católicos. Estos hospitales no contratan sólo a los católicos. La iglesia no es aisladora. Las instituciones de la Iglesia, sin embargo, deben hacer lo que la Iglesia hace y evitar lo que la Iglesia evita.

La Iglesia se opone firmemente al uso de anticonceptivos artificiales, la esterilización, el aborto, la mutilación, la eutanasia y otros «servicios» que se oponen a la verdadera dignidad de la persona humana.

A pesar de que todas estas cosas son 'legales' en California no los convierte en bienes morales que la Iglesia pueda consentir o aprobar.

Cualquier imposición a la Iglesia de estos ' servicios ' le quita el derecho de vivir libremente la fe. La Iglesia necesita su libertad para proveer el cuidado de salud de una manera que sea consistente con sus muy bien fundadas creencias y valores.

Visitar un hospital católico y exigir o esperar recibir algo que ese hospital, por razones de fe, no puede ofrecer es una petición injusta.

En el caso de las Hermanitas de los Pobres, ellas ofrecen a sus empleados un programa de salud coherente con los valores y principios morales católicos.

Su Plan no cubre anticonceptivos, aborto, medicamentos abortivos u otros procedimientos o productos farmacéuticos inmorales. El mandato de que la Iglesia y sus comunidades o instituciones provean estas cosas en sus planes de salud es un intento de obligarlos a cooperar en actos que, en nuestra Iglesia, sabemos que son inmorales.

Cooperación con el maligno no está permitido. Aún cuando esa cooperación no es totalmente voluntaria existe un grado de complicidad que las almas conscientes no pueden permitir.

Obligar a alguien a hacer algo que la fe enseña claramente que son profundamente inmorales, constituye una infracción injusta en una libertad fundamental, es decir, la libertad religiosa.

Cuando esa fuerza intenta obligar a la Iglesia misma, o aquellas instituciones vinculadas directamente con ella, a hacer lo que los principios de fe prohíben entonces la Iglesia debe resistir incluso hasta el punto de enfrentar formas de persecución.

De alguna manera, invertir en una empresa es una forma de cooperación. La Iglesia y sus instituciones no hacen (no deben) hacer inversiones en compañías que están ligadas con el mal.

Católicos conscientes no hacen (no deben) hacer inversiones en portafolios o compañías que apoyan practicas inmorales.

Por esta razón, muchos fondos mutuos no son adecuados para inversionistas Católicos o Cristianos.

Por ejemplo, la póliza de la Conferencia Episcopal de Estados Unidos (USCCB –siglas en ingles) incluye: " La Conferencia Episcopal de los Estados Unidos, no invertirá en empresas que participan en la investigación científica de fetos humanos o embriones que

(1) resulte en la terminación de la vida humana prenatal;

(2) hace uso de tejido derivado de abortos u otras actividades de finalizar la vida humana; o

(3) violar la dignidad de una persona en desarrollo" cooperar voluntariamente con el maligno no es una opción.

Para obtener más información vaya a: http://www.usccb.org/about/financial-reporting/socially-responsible-inve...

Sinceramente su Hermano en Cristo Jesús,

Reverendísimo Roberto F. Vasa

Obispo de Santa Rosa