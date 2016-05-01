"From The Bishop" - Column for May 2016 NCC

The Joy of Love The recently published long awaited Apostolic Exhortation by Pope Francis, titled The Joy of Love is a very important document and needs to be read. I say it needs to be read, not because of the variety of relatively controversial things some might hope to find there but rather because it is a very beautiful statement about marriage.

The section of the Exhortation which I believe can have the greatest impact on marriage begins with paragraph 90. There Pope Francis begins a discussion of Saint Paul’s beautiful definition of love. As the Holy Father writes: “In a lyrical passage of Saint Paul, we see some of the features of true love: “Love is patient, love is kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way, it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (1 Cor 13:4-7). Love is experienced and nurtured in the daily life of couples and their children. It is helpful to think more deeply about the meaning of this Pauline text and its relevance for the concrete situation of every family.”

The Holy Father then offers two paragraphs on each of the stated characteristics of true love. The first paragraph is largely exegetical and instructional, the second pastoral. I offer here a portion of the two paragraphs in which the Holy Father draws out the meaning and practical application of the passage which points out that love “is not arrogant or rude”. I do this to whet your appetite so that you will be enticed to take up the document and read it in its entirety.

In paragraph 99 we read: To love is also to be gentle and thoughtful, and this is conveyed by the next word, aschemonéi. It indicates that love is not rude or impolite; it is not harsh. Its actions, words and gestures are pleasing and not abrasive or rigid. Love abhors making others suffer. Courtesy “is a school of sensitivity and disinterestedness” which requires a person “to develop his or her mind and feelings, learning how to listen, to speak and, at certain times, to keep quiet”. It is not something that a Christian may accept or reject. As an essential requirement of love, “every human being is bound to live agreeably with those around him”. Every day, “entering into the life of another, even when that person already has a part to play in our life, demands the sensitivity and restraint which can renew trust and respect. Indeed, the deeper love is, the more it calls for respect for the other’s freedom and the ability to wait until the other opens the door to his or her heart”.

In paragraph 100 the Holy Father continues in his own beautiful style: To be open to a genuine encounter with others, “a kind look” is essential. This is incompatible with a negative attitude that readily points out other people’s shortcomings while overlooking one’s own. A kind look helps us to see beyond our own limitations, to be patient and to cooperate with others, despite our differences. Loving kindness builds bonds, cultivates relationships, creates new networks of integration and knits a firm social fabric. In this way, it grows ever stronger, for without a sense of belonging we cannot sustain a commitment to others; we end up seeking our convenience alone and life in common becomes impossible. Antisocial persons think that others exist only for the satisfaction of their own needs. Consequently, there is no room for the gentleness of love and its expression. Those who love are capable of speaking words of comfort, strength, consolation, and encouragement. These were the words that Jesus himself spoke: “Take heart, my son!” (Mt 9:2); “Great is your faith!” (Mt 15:28); “Arise!” (Mk 5:41); “Go in peace” (Lk 7:50); “Be not afraid” (Mt 14:27). These are not words that demean, sadden, anger or show scorn. In our families, we must learn to imitate Jesus’ own gentleness in our way of speaking to one another.

Who could disagree: “In our families, we must learn to imitate Jesus’ own gentleness in our way of speaking to one another”.

Sincerely in Christ,

Bishop Robert F. Vasa

Bishop of Santa Rosa



El Gozo de Amar.

La reciente publicación largamente esperada de la Apostólica Exhortación del Papa Francisco, titulada el Gozo de Amar es un documento muy importante y necesitar ser leído.

Lo dije necesita ser leído, no por la relativamente variedad de cosas controversiales que algunos podrían tener la esperanza de encontrar en el documento, pero en vez de eso porque es una bella declaración sobre el matrimonio.

La sección de la Exhortación que creo que puede tener el mayor impacto sobre el matrimonio comienza con el parágrafo 90. Allí el Papa Francisco comienza una reflexión sobre la bella definición del amor basada en San Pablo.

El Santo Padre escribe: “En el pasaje lirico de San Pablo, podemos ver algunas características del verdadero amor: “El amor es paciente, el amor es bondadoso; el amor no es celoso o jactancioso; el amor no es arrogante o rudo.

El amor no insiste en su propio camino, el amor no se irrita o guarda rancor; no se regocija con lo malo, pero se goza en lo que es correcto.

El amor aguanta todo, cree en todas las cosas, espera todas las cosas, soporta todas las cosas (1 Cor 13:4-7).

Es de mucha ayuda pensar más profundamente acerca del significado de este texto Paulino y la relevancia por la concreta situación de cada familia”.

El Santo Padre después ofrece dos parágrafos en cada una de las características presentadas de lo que es el verdadero Amor. El primer parágrafo es largamente exegético e instructivo, la segunda pastoral.

Ofrezco aquí una porción de los dos parágrafos en el cual el Santo Padre dibuja el significado y aplicación práctica del pasaje que apunta a que el amor “No es arrogante o rudo”.

Hago esto para despertar tu apetito, para que te sientas atraído de tomar el documento y leerlo en su totalidad.

En el parágrafo 99 leemos: Amar es también ser amable y tener consideración, y esto es comunicado por la próxima palabra, aschemonei. Indica que el amor no es rudo o descortés; el amor no es cruel.

Sus acciones, palabras y gestos son agradables y no abrasivo o rígido. El Amor aborrece el hacer sufrir a otros.

Cortesía “Es una escuela de sensibilidad y desinterés” que requiere de la persona “desarrollar su mente y sentimientos, aprender como escuchar, como hablar y en ciertos tiempos mantenerse callado”.

Esto no es algo que un Cristiano puede aceptar o rechazar. Como un requerimiento esencial del amor, “todo ser humano esta confinado a vivir agradablemente con aquellos a su alrededor.

Todos los días, "entrar en la vida de otro, aun cuando esa persona ya tiene un papel que desempeñar en nuestra vida, exige la sensibilidad y la moderación que puede renovar la confianza y el respeto. De hecho, cuanto más profundo es el amor, más se pide que se respete la libertad del otro y la capacidad de esperar hasta que el otro abra la puerta de su corazón ".

En el párrafo 100, el Santo Padre continúa en su propio estilo hermoso: Para estar abierto a un verdadero encuentro con los otros, "una mirada amable" es esencial.

Esto es incompatible con una actitud negativa que apunta fácilmente las deficiencias de otras personas, mientras que no miramos las de nosotros mismos.

Una mirada amable nos ayuda a ver más allá de nuestras propias limitaciones, ser paciente y cooperar con los demás, a pesar de nuestras diferencias.

El amor bondadoso construye, cultiva relaciones, crea nuevas redes de integración y teje un tejido social firme. De esta manera, se hace cada vez más fuerte, ya que sin un sentido de pertenencia, no podemos sostener un compromiso con los demás;

terminamos buscando nuestra propia conveniencia y la vida en común se hace imposible. Personas antisociales piensan que los otros existen sólo para la satisfacción de sus propias necesidades.

En consecuencia, no hay lugar para la ternura del amor y su expresión. Aquellos que aman son capaces de hablar palabras de consuelo, fuerza, consuelo y aliento.

Estas fueron las palabras que el mismo Jesús dijo:) "¡Ánimo, hijo mío!"; (Mt 9: 2); "Grande es tu fe!" (Mt 15,28); "Levántate!" (Mc 5:41); "Ve en paz" (Lc 7:50); "No tengas miedo" (Mt 14:27).

Estas no son palabras que degradan, entristecen, enojan o muestran desprecio. En nuestras familias, tenemos que aprender a imitar a la dulzura propia de Jesús en nuestra forma de hablar el uno al otro.

¿Quién podría estar en desacuerdo: "En nuestras familias, tenemos que aprender a imitar a la dulzura propia de Jesús en nuestra forma de hablar el uno al otro".

Sinceramente su Hermano en Cristo Jesús,

Reverendísimo Roberto F. Vasa

Obispo de Santa Rosa