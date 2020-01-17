Bishop Vasa to Celebrate “Marriage Mass”



Bishop Vasa has set Sunday, February 9th as the day he will celebrate a “Marriage Mass” to honor married couples throughout the Diocese of Santa Rosa. The Marriage Mass will take place at the Cathedral of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa at 3 PM. Following the Mass there will be a “wedding reception” in the Msgr. Becker Center featuring guest speaker Patrick Coffin.

“I am very much looking forward to this celebration which gives a wonderful emphasis to the Sacrament of Marriage” said Bishop Vasa. “Honoring our married parishioners, especially those with significant anniversaries, is something we need to do together as a Church. This occasion offers me the opportunity to rejoice with those who have chosen the Sacrament of Marriage and to pray for those who are considering marriage. It is an opportunity for the Church to state very clearly how much we value sacramental marriage. It is also an opportunity for married couples to be reminded of the love which first brought them to the altar and of the enthusiasm with which they first offered themselves to each other, as Christ offered Himself to us, out of love.”

February 9th is also World Marriage Day so we are encouraging our married couples to make it a special day by attending this Marriage Mass. It is open to any married couple within the Diocese of Santa Rosa no matter how long you have been married, whether 5 years or 55 years!

Our guest speaker, Patrick Coffin, is well known to many who are attentive to the Catholic media culture. He is the host of The Patrick Coffin Show, a podcast on faith and culture heard in over 100 countries. The former host of the “Catholic Answers Live” radio show, Patrick is also a writer and the author of The Contraception Deception and Stay Cool When the Argument Heats Up in addition to other books. Patrick has been a professional conference speaker for over 20 years and knows how to connect with an audience in an inspiring and memorable way.

So if you are a parishioner within the Diocese of Santa Rosa and want to celebrate your marriage, plan on attending this special Marriage Mass on Sunday afternoon, February 9th at 3 PM at the Cathedral of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa. There is no charge for attending the Mass or the reception with Patrick Coffin, but we do ask that you please RSVP to the Marriage and Family Life Office by February 3rd so we will have a count of attendees.

Call: (707) 566-3305 or email: familylife@srdiocese.org to RSVP. Thank you!

Patrick Coffin

Patrick Coffin is the host of The Patrick Coffin Show, a podcast on faith and culture heard in over 100 countries. The former host of Catholic Answers Live radio show, Patrick has interviewed top influencers, such as Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner, Fox News host and author Tucker Carlson, Emmy Award winning singer-actor, Harry Connick, Jr, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci; composers Morten Lauridsen and Sir James MacMillan, New York Timeswriter Ross Douthat, horror novelist Dean Koontz, four presidential candidates, and top Vatican cardinals.

He is also the author of The Contraception Deception; Stay Cool When the Argument Heats Up; How To Handle Haters; and Once Saved Not Always Saved. In 2016 he produced the noir drama Call of the Void, starring James Morrison and Mojean Aria. Patrick lives in Orange County, CA, where he runs the culture-building membership site coffinnation.com