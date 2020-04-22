Catholic Schools Trailblazing Distance Learning in California

April 1, 2020

Education

When Governor Gavin Newsom urged public schools throughout the state to close in response to the threat of COVID-19, California’s 250,000 Catholic school students didn’t miss a beat in their curriculum. Although it still remains up to the County Offices of Education/School Districts whether to close, many have decided to do so and are finalizing plans to start distance learning.

On the other hand, California Catholic schools had already put into place their distance learning plans. Over the prior couple of weeks, each diocese in the state developed and launched its own similar version of “distance learning” for their students, before closing their campuses, and continuing instruction in student homes utilizing available technology.