The Cause of Our Hope

During our Liturgical Pilgrimage we are invited to deepen our personal relationship with Jesus, to see His tender mercy toward the fallen, to recognize His love in the mystery of the cross. We are invited again to repent and to have a deepened faith in the Gospel. Walking with Jesus throughout the Season of Lent is a wonderful way to make Christ more real in our lives. During Lent we do not watch as Jesus walks by but rather walk with Him! We walk with the Apostles as they make their way to that Last Supper table. We process with them to the Garden of Gethsemane and there promptly fall asleep while struggling to stay awake and watch. Over the years we watch, sometimes wholeheartedly and fully awake and many times half or perhaps fully asleep. Like the Apostles we can be scattered when the soldiers come for Jesus. We can be scattered like the Apostles when we get involved in things at an all too human level and focus more on sports or entertainment or immediate gratification or on some worldly care and fail to keep our eyes on Jesus.

Like the Apostles we can be frightened at the prospect that the words and deeds of Jesus are fraudulent and that faith in Him is foolishness. As we walk this pilgrimage, especially during Lent, we experience with the Apostles the disillusionment of the cross and the death of Jesus. We struggle to ‘make sense of it all’ from a rational, human perspective. We struggle to ‘understand’ and come up short. Then the news of the Resurrection arrives and we see the Apostles energized and recharged. We see Peter and John run to the tomb to prove to themselves that what had been reported to them is true. We run with them in our annual ‘Liturgical Pilgrimage’. Just as we came with the shepherds to that stable in Bethlehem to see what the angels had announced so we now come to see the empty tomb. The Apostles confirm for us that what they heard, they also saw and in seeing began to wonder if what they hoped for could be true – that Jesus is really risen from the dead! By entry into the Liturgical Pilgrimage, we run with them to the tomb. With them we stoop down to look in and see the empty slab, and the burial clothes. With them we experience the wondrous mystery and are led to a deeper belief that the One who loves us is risen. This is our Easter pilgrimage but it is also our daily pilgrimage as we struggle against daily doubts and fears and repeatedly need the reassurance that Jesus is indeed risen. That He appeared to Simon!

The faith of the Apostles grows but their faith is still shrouded in mystery. They knew that Jesus had died on the cross. They knew that He had been buried. They knew where He was buried. Yet, here in the place of the tomb they find, not Jesus and not the body of Jesus, but emptiness. Their hearts are moved to wonder. Wonder is the proper response when one encounters the mysteries of God. We need the Liturgical Pilgrimage to renew our sense of wonder at the marvelous deeds of God. Without this wonder, the empty tomb and the Resurrection of Jesus become suitable subjects for theological speculation but carry no deeper meaning for us. Faith draws us to this sacred time and to these sacred, mysterious events. Faith is content to stand in wonder and awe before the God who acts so powerfully and wondrously in human history. We can speculate, with great profit, at how we would have approached the tomb. What explanations would we seek? What rationalization would we engage in? The Gospels describes the first witnesses as being half-fearful and half-overjoyed. On our pilgrimage we need to stand with them half-fearful and half-overjoyed. In this state we allow for a growth in wonder and in faith. Eventually, the Apostles and disciples lose the half-fearful part and move to being fully overjoyed.

That movement to absolute joyfulness is achieved when Jesus appears in their midst and proclaims, Peace be with you! Their skepticism, their wondering if this is a ghost before them, aids us in our pilgrimage. They have seen and heard Him but then they touch Him, see Him eat fish and then they know, in faith and wonder, that He who loved them enough to die for them upon a cross, is risen. Then we, as we walk in pilgrimage with them, also know that He who loves us enough to go to the cross for us is alive for us as well. We need this portion of our annual pilgrimage for it becomes the justification for and the cause of our hope, our joy, our faith and our whole way of life.

La Razón de Nuestra Esperanza



Durante nuestra Peregrinación Litúrgica estamos invitados a profundizar en nuestra relación personal con Jesús, para ver su gran misericordia hacia el caído, para reconocer su amor en el misterio de la cruz. Una vez más estamos siendo invitados al arrepentimiento y a profundizar nuestra fe en el Evangelio. Caminando con Jesús durante el Tiempo de Cuaresma es una manera maravillosa de hacer a Cristo más real en nuestras vidas. Durante la Cuaresma no vemos a Jesús caminar sino más bien ¡caminamos con Él! Vamos con los Apóstoles en su camino a la mesa de la Última Cena. Procesamos con ellos al Huerto de Getsemaní y al igual que ellos nos quedamos dormidos mientras luchamos por estar despiertos y vigilantes. A lo largo de los años estamos vigilantes, a veces sin reservas y totalmente despiertos y muchas veces medio dormidos o quizás profundamente dormidos.

Así como los Apóstoles podemos dispersarnos cuando los soldados vienen por Jesús. Podemos dispersarnos como los Apóstoles cuando nos involucramos demasiado en cosas de nivel humano y nos enfocamos más en deportes, entretenimientos, en satisfacciones inmediatas o en cosas mundanas y dejamos de mantener nuestros ojos fijos en Jesús. Así como los apóstoles podemos estar asustados ante la posibilidad de que las palabras y hechos de Jesús son fraudulentos y que la fe en Él es una locura. Al caminar esta peregrinación, especialmente durante la Cuaresma, experimentamos con los Apóstoles la desilusión de la cruz y la muerte de Jesús. Nos esforzamos por 'darle sentido a todo' desde una perspectiva racional y humana. Luchamos por 'entender' y no lo logramos. Entonces llega la noticia de la Resurrección y vemos a los apóstoles reanimados y con mucha energía. Vemos a Pedro y a Juan correr a la tumba para comprobar por sí mismos que es verdad lo que se les ha informado. Corremos con ellos en nuestra “Peregrinación Litúrgica” anual. De la misma manera que llegamos con los pastores al establo de Belén para ver lo que los ángeles habían anunciado hemos llegado a ver la tumba vacía. Los apóstoles nos afirman que lo que escucharon, lo vieron y al verlo comenzaron a preguntarse si lo que esperaban podría ser verdad – que ¡Jesús realmente resucitó de entre los muertos! Al entrar en la Peregrinación Litúrgica, corremos con ellos a la tumba. Con ellos nos inclinamos para ver y encontrar los lienzos y el sudario vacios. Con ellos experimentamos el maravilloso misterio y somos llevados a una creencia más profunda que quien nos ama realmente ha resucitado. Esta es nuestra Peregrinación Pascual pero también es nuestro peregrinaje diario al luchar contra miedos y dudas y en repetidas ocasiones necesitamos la reafirmación de que Jesús ha resucitado en verdad. ¡Que se apareció a Simón!

Crece la fe de los apóstoles, pero su fe todavía está envuelta por el misterio. Ellos sabían que Jesús había muerto en la cruz. Sabían que había sido enterrado. Ellos sabían dónde estaba enterrado. Sin embargo, en el lugar de la tumba encuentran, no a Jesús ni el cuerpo de Jesús, sino un vacío. Sus corazones están maravillados. Maravillado es la respuesta adecuada cuando uno se encuentra con los misterios de Dios. Necesitamos la Peregrinación Litúrgica para renovar nuestro sentido de asombro en las obras maravillosas de Dios. Sin este asombro, la tumba vacía y la Resurrección de Jesús se convierten en temas adecuados para especulación teológica sin llevar ningún significado profundo. La fe nos trae a este tiempo sagrado, con eventos misteriosos. La fe es contenida en maravilla y asombro ante el Dios que actúa tan poderoso y maravillosamente en la historia humana. Podemos especular, con gran beneficio, en cómo nos habríamos acercado a la tumba. ¿Qué explicaciones pediríamos? ¿Qué racionamiento buscaríamos? El Evangelio describe que los primeros testigos estaban medio temerosos y medio contentos. En nuestra peregrinación necesitamos estar así como ellos, medio temerosos y medio contentos. Estar en ese estado nos permite un crecimiento de maravilla y de fe. Al final, los apóstoles y discípulos pierden el temor y pasan a estar completamente contentos y jubilosos.

Esa transformación de alegría absoluta se logra cuando Jesús aparece en medio de ellos y proclama, ¡Que la paz esté con ustedes! Su escepticismo, la duda de si era un fantasma que estaba delante de ellos, nos ayuda en nuestro peregrinaje. Ellos le han visto y le han oído pero luego lo tocan, lo ven comer pescado y entonces se dan cuenta, en la fe y la razón, que Él que los amaba lo suficiente como para morir por ellos en una cruz, había resucitado. Entonces nosotros, al caminar en peregrinación con ellos, también sabemos que Él que nos ama tanto como para ir a la cruz por nosotros también está vivo para nosotros. Necesitamos esta parte de nuestra peregrinación anual ya que se convierte en la justificación y la causa de nuestra esperanza, nuestro gozo, nuestra fe y toda nuestra forma de vivir.