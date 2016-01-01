Help for Marriages

2019 Retrouvaille Weekends
The Retrouvaille program is for married couples facing difficult challenges in their relationship:

  • A Marriage program that helps couples restore their marriage and rebuild a loving relationship.
  • A Christian marriage program, Catholic in origin, where couples of all faiths or no faith background are encouraged to attend.
  • Primarily a practical program to improve communication, build stronger marriages, and help couples reconnect.
  • Presenters are not trained marriage counselors, but rather couples sharing their personal stories of marital struggles and the tools they used to rediscover their love.

Go to:    helpourmarriage.org

See:
San Francisco Archdiocese     October 25-27
     Contact;   Francis & Joanne Agbayani
                     (415) 893-1005
                     SF@RetroCA.com
 
East Bay/Oakland Diocese   August 2-4
     Contact:  Gus & Edda Rivera
                    (510) 709-6063
                    Oakland@RetroCA.com
 
Silcon Valley/San Jose Diocese    August 23-25
     Contact:   Darryl & Patricia Hudson
                      (408) 605-4998
                      SanJose@RetroCA.com
 
Sacramento Diocese   October 11-13
     Contact:   Jerry & Toni Hicks
                     (800) 470-2230
                      Sacramento@RetroCA.com
 
       