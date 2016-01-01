Help for Marriages

2019 Retrouvaille Weekends

The Retrouvaille program is for married couples facing difficult challenges in their relationship:

A Marriage program that helps couples restore their marriage and rebuild a loving relationship.

A Christian marriage program, Catholic in origin, where couples of all faiths or no faith background are encouraged to attend.

Primarily a practical program to improve communication, build stronger marriages, and help couples reconnect.

Presenters are not trained marriage counselors, but rather couples sharing their personal stories of marital struggles and the tools they used to rediscover their love.

Go to: helpourmarriage.org

San Francisco Archdiocese October 25-27

Contact; Francis & Joanne Agbayani

(415) 893-1005

SF@RetroCA.com



East Bay/Oakland Diocese August 2-4

Contact: Gus & Edda Rivera

(510) 709-6063

Oakland@RetroCA.com



Silcon Valley/San Jose Diocese August 23-25

Contact: Darryl & Patricia Hudson

(408) 605-4998

SanJose@RetroCA.com



Sacramento Diocese October 11-13

Contact: Jerry & Toni Hicks

(800) 470-2230

Sacramento@RetroCA.com



