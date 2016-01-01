Help for Marriages

2019 Retrouvaille Weekends
The Retrouvaille program is for married couples facing difficult challenges in their relationship:
Go to: helpourmarriage.org
See:
San Francisco Archdiocese October 25-27
Contact; Francis & Joanne Agbayani
(415) 893-1005
SF@RetroCA.com
East Bay/Oakland Diocese August 2-4
Contact: Gus & Edda Rivera
(510) 709-6063
Oakland@RetroCA.com
Silcon Valley/San Jose Diocese August 23-25
Contact: Darryl & Patricia Hudson
(408) 605-4998
SanJose@RetroCA.com
Sacramento Diocese October 11-13
Contact: Jerry & Toni Hicks
(800) 470-2230
Sacramento@RetroCA.com