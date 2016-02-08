The Pope's youth

arriving from WYD back home last night, I recall the chant that was resoundingly chanted by so many youth at WYD 2016.

the chant is: "Esta es la juventud del papa"

Our pilgrim group joined in the loud chant, adding our voices in assent.

The holy father calls our youth to get off the couch and away from the fixation on electronic devices. He is asking youth to steer away from the couch potato mentality and move into action. He is motivating our Catholic youth to get our hiking boots on and participate in our active "Catholic" religion.

Blessings to all of you.

amen. Amen. Amen