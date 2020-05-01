Re-Consecration "Our Personal Mother!"

Bishops Join Together to Reconsecrate Nation and Diocese to the Blessed Virgin

October 13th 2017 we celebrated the 100 year anniversary of the Miracle at Fatima Portugal, and the final apparition of the Church-approved apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who among other things relayed to the shepherd children to whom she appeared “Pray the rosary every day to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war.” We are in a new type of war; one that battles against an invisible enemy. On the weekend of December 9th and 10th in that same centenary year, our Diocese was consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary by every Parish responding to Bishop Vasa’s appeal: "My Dear People of God of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: During this Centenary Year of the Apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima it is my desire to have the Diocese of Santa Rosa and every Parish and Mission of the Diocese Consecrated or Dedicated to Mary."

Below is the text of Bishop Vasa’s Homily on the occasion of the consecration, followed by the report from across the nation:

‘Our Personal Mother’

Bishop Vasa’s Homily for the Reconsecration of the Diocese and the Country to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Jesus and trusted Mary to the care of his disciple John. But more importantly for us, He entrusted John to the care and patronage of His own mother. And all of us stand in the place of John. Our Lord from the cross gave His mother to us to be our mother. And that is a duty, a responsibility of care, which she takes very seriously.

And so we come to her today with great confidence, pleading to her as our mother to assure us with faith and hope and charity that this pandemic will not overwhelm us. It will not do away with us. It will not defeat us. That we, as people of God, have our Savior Jesus. We have the hope of the resurrection. And we also have as a wonderful benefit a mother who who is in heaven with her son, and who loves us with the mother's tender care. And to whom we come today to pledge and commit ourselves to her anew. We come not only to ask for her favors and her blessings and her prayers for us. We come to commit ourselves, to consecrate ourselves. Our parish or dioceses, our nation, to the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Now, the challenging part of this is that once we do this. We really entrust into her hands all of the worry and care and anxiety that we might be carrying relative to this present pandemic. We entrust that to her. And we trust with absolute confidence that the more completely we give this over into the hands of Mary, the more fully she can act in interceding with her son on our behalf.

But if we insist on carrying and doing all of the worrying and all of the anxiety and refuse to give any of that to Mary, then she stands helplessly behind and says, “I'm willing to help you, but you must entrust to me your fears, your anxieties and worries.”

Things may or may not work out the way we would like them to work out in our worldly way, but with absolute confidence in Mary we know that no ultimate harm will come to us. That she who is our mother, guards, protects and guides us. Let's deepen our confidence in the loving, tender mercy of our beloved mother, Mary, mother of God, Mother of the Church. But our personal mother as well.

'We Entrust to Her All Our Fears': US Bishops Reconsecrate Country to Mary

By Christine Rousselle

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, May 1st (CNA).

Dioceses across the United States and Canada joined together on May 1 to reconsecrate themselves to the Blessed Virgin Mary in an act of united prayer for delivery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, led the American bishops in a liturgy broadcast from the cathedral of Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

The reconsecration was announced last week by the USCCB, together with the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a joint effort to entrust the two countries to the Blessed Mother during the suffering caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bishops across both countries were encouraged to participate via live stream and to encourage the faithful of their dioceses to do the same.

Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto led the bishops of Canada in their own prayers of consecration earlier on Friday morning.

“Today, we ask our Blessed Mother to turn her eyes of mercy towards us — to help her children in this time of trial, when many are dying and our faith is being tested. We ask her to intercede with her Son, to protect us and deliver us from this evil of the coronavirus,” said Gomez on Friday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Gomez said Mary has always accompanied the United States even before the country was incorporated, and that in “this difficult hour” it was once again time to renew this consecration.

“We entrust to her motherly heart, all our sufferings and anxieties, all our fears for the future,” said the archbishop.

The United States was first consecrated to Mary in 1792, by Bishop John Carroll of Baltimore. Carroll was the first Catholic bishop in the United States. In 1847, the consecration was renewed, and under the title of the Immaculate Conception Mary was named as the Patroness of the United States of America.

As Mary was the first person to be consecrated to Jesus Christ by virtue of being His mother and submitting fully to His will, “today, we ask God to give to us that same faith, that same courage,” said Gomez.

“We ask His mercy and pardon. We ask Him to purify us and strengthen us to follow Jesus in seeking His holiness and His Kingdom,” he added.

Mary, said Gomez, teaches the world about how to trust in God’s plan, and to open their hearts to Jesus.

“So,” he said, “let us give our hearts to Jesus, through the heart of his mother. All for Jesus through Mary.”

“May she who is the Mother of God and Queen of the Angels, continue to guide the whole Church in America,” said Gomez. “May we keep in our hearts what she told us: that God has done great things for us, and His mercy is from generation to generation.”

Across the border in Canada, bishops echoed the prayers for Mary’s intercession on Friday, as they consecrated the Crown Dominion to Our Lady.

Earlier in the day, Archbishop Christian Lépine of Montreal praised Mary as the “model of holiness” and the ultimate guide for someone to emulate in their relationship with God.

Mary is “our model for living according to God’s plan,” said Lepine.

“Through the simplicity of her life, we can contemplate God’s active presence in our life. Mary becomes a bridge, a channel between God and us. She prays with us and for us. Mary leads a simple life, but also a difficult one: Mary knows pain, and suffering.”

Lepine described Mary as someone “immersed in life and its difficult moments,” who can “understand our trials and give us the strength to hold firm, to be faithful, to continue on our path.

The date of May 1 was chosen for the re-consecrations as “May is traditionally considered a Marian Month,” Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington said in a statement released ahead of a liturgy which he led from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. timed to coincide with Gomez’s dedication on the other side of the country.

“We often have held special ceremonies declaring our love and devotion to the mother of God,” Gregory said, and this year is no different.

At the consecration in Los Angeles, Gomez reiterated Pope Francis’ suggestion that families should take time to pray the rosary together each day in May.

“So, maybe we can all offer this little gift to Mary in the month of May,” said Gomez.

“Maybe we can dedicate ourselves to finding time to come together every day, to pray the Rosary in our families and in our homes.”

“And may Mary our Mother continue to help us to stay close to her Son and to trust in his love.”