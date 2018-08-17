Statement of Bishop Robert F. Vasa on Pennsylvania Abuse Report

Statement of Bishop Robert F. Vasa

Diocese of Santa Rosa

The most recent news about the Dioceses of Pennsylvania and the stark reminder of the historical record of child abuse in the Church brings to the forefront, once more, the horrible impact of the immoral actions of priests, bishops and now even a cardinal. This news reminds all of us of the need for continued vigilance lest those experiences of the past, which continue to have present day ramifications, be repeated today. While much progress has been made in the curtailing of abuse since the 2002 Charter, the reminder of how poorly the Church responded to the allegations of abuse in the past and the implication that our present response is still inadequate is most distressing.

Every Diocese, Parish and School needs to be safe place for all. To that end, we have policies and procedures in place mandating that every person who serves in our Diocese, whether clergy, religious, teacher, staff or lay volunteer, is screened via fingerprints and receives training in how to recognize and report predatory behavior. The Diocese of Santa Rosa has a zero tolerance policy with regard to the sexual abuse of minors on the part of anyone who serves the church. We work consistently to assure that we respond to each allegation of abuse with seriousness and with compassion. We rely upon the expertise of an independent Diocesan Review Committee comprised of skilled lay experts in a variety of fields. Each allegation of abuse, and even some which do not involve children, are brought to the Committee for their expert analysis and opinion. The discussions and recommendations are most helpful in arriving at a consensus of how best to proceed with each individual case.

I appreciate the proposed initiative of Cardinal DiNardo, President of the US Bishops Conference, regarding bishops’ accountability and look forward to discussions about how to best move forward.

Finally, and certainly very importantly, I understand that these renewed revelations are most distressing for the faithful and especially for those who have experienced some form of abuse. The Church is working to eliminate abuse and to respond 100% in an appropriate way to reports of abuse and yet we do continue to make mistakes. I wish I could promise that there would be no more abuse and no more mistakes but I cannot. I can only promise that I do not take any of this lightly and that I will always take allegations most seriously and strive to respond to each individual case with as much openness, integrity and determination as possible.

I ask that God shower down upon all of you an abundance of His strengthening grace and blessing.

+Robert F. Vasa, Diocese of Santa Rosa

August 17, 2018

Declaración del Ecxmo. Sr. Obispo Robert F. Vasa

Diócesis de Santa Rosa

Las noticias más recientes sobre la Diócesis de Pensylvania y el crudo recordatorio del registro historic del abuso infantil en la Iglesia pone de relieve, una vez más, el horrible impacto de las acciones inmorales de sacerdotes, obispos y ahora incluso un cardenal. Esta noticia nos recuerda a todos nosotros la necesidad de continuar la vigilancia para que las experiencias del pasado, que continúan teniendo ramificaciones actuales, no se repitan hoy. Si bien se ha avanzado mucho en la reducción de los abusos desde el Capítulo del 2002, el recordatorio de lo mal que la Iglesia respondió a las acusaciones de abuso en el pasado y la implicación de que nuestra respuesta actual es aún inadecuada, es sumamente angustiante.

Cada Diócesis, Parroquia y Escuela debe ser un lugar seguro para todos. Para ese fin, tenemos polizas y procedimientos vigentes que ordenan que cada persona que sirve en nuestra Diócesis, ya sea clérigo, religioso, maestro, empleados o voluntarios laicos, se examinen a través de huellas dactilares y reciban capacitación sobre cómo reconocer e

informar de algun comportamiento depredador. La Diócesis de Santa Rosa tiene una poliza de cero tolerancia con respecto al abuso sexual de menores por parte de cualquier persona que sirve a la iglesia. Trabajamos consistentemente para asegurar que respondemos a cada alegación de abuso con seriedad y compasión. Confiamos en la experiencia de un Comité de Revisión Diocesano independiente compuesto de expertos laicos entrenados profesionalmente en una variedad de diferentes campos.

Cada denuncia de abuso, e incluso algunas que no involucran niños, se presentan al Comité para su análisis experto y su opinión. Las discusiones y recomendaciones son de gran ayuda para llegar a un consenso sobre la mejor manera de proceder con cada caso de manera individual.

Agradezco la propuesta iniciativa del Cardenal DiNardo, Presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal de los Estados Unidos, con respecto a la rendición de cuentas de los obispos y esperamos discusiones sobre cómo avanzar de la mejor manera.

Finalmente, y ciertamente muy importante, entiendo que estas renovadas revelaciones son sumamente angustiantes para los fieles y especialmente para aquellos que han experimentado alguna forma de abuso. La iglesia esta trabajando para eliminar el abuso y para responder al 100% de manera apropiada a los informes de abuso y, sin embargo, vemos que se continúan cometiendo errors.

Ojalá pudiera prometer que no habría más abuso más errores pero no puedo. Solo puedo prometer que no tomo nada de esto a la ligera y que siempre tomaré las acusaciones más graves y me esforzaré por responder a cada caso individualmente con la más apertura, integridad y determinación como sea posible.

Pido que Dios derrame sobre todos ustedes la abundancia de su gracia y sus bendiciónes fortalecedoras.

+Robert F. Vasa, Diocese of Santa Rosa

August 17, 2018