Our Liturgical Pilgrimage has a destination. It is not to get to the end of the year but rather to faithfully persevere in the pilgrimage for the whole of our life. As Saint Paul says, on this pilgrimage, we walk by faith not by sight (II Corinthians 5:7). Our life is a pilgrimage of faith. On this pilgrimage we receive Baptism wherein we, through parents and godparents, are committed to the Lord and “die with Him and rise with Him”. At Easter we made a renewal and a deepened personal commitment to this Baptism. There we renounced Satan and all his “empty promises’. There we professed our faith in the One God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. There we professed our belief in the Lord’s Incarnation, Birth, Death, Resurrection and Ascension. There we pledged ourselves to walk with the Lord and to strive to keep the “life of the world to come” always in the forefront of our lives.

The Church’s Liturgical Year helps us to do precisely this, for it keeps us in contact with Jesus whom we encounter in more powerful ways at Christmas and Easter. These are not just ‘celebrations’ and ‘parties’ but rather foundation stones for a firm and vibrant faith. Throughout the year we gather for Holy Mass and for the reception of Eucharist. There we especially remember the Last Supper and the Passion, Death and Resurrection of the Lord. We proclaim that ‘mystery’ in every Mass. After the Consecration the priest declares: The mystery of faith. The congregation’s reply is a statement of faith in these mysteries as we all say: Lord, by Your cross and Resurrection You have set us free; You are the Savior of the world! This is our faith. This is the faith of our Church. This we are called to remember each day. The Lord has come to be our Redeemer, to set us free. Unfortunately, there remains within us a resistance to the freedom which God has for us. We often desire the false freedom of giving free reign to our disordered passions and inclinations and even convince ourselves that these ‘freedoms’ are guaranteed to us by God Himself. Our weakened and disordered human nature seeks illicit gratification, seeks to indulge the sense appetites, seeks to avoid discipline, seeks to avoid responsibility and seeks to take unfair advantage of a God who loves us no matter what we do. Remembering the ‘cost’ of our freedom is an antidote to the poison of sin, a remedy for the attraction of sensuality.

We renew our Baptismal promises every Easter but are invited to renew our repentance regularly. This is the reason why Jesus gave us the gift of the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Our memory of the love of Jesus and the cost of our freedom fades from moment to moment. We too quickly ‘forget’ and that forgetfulness is cumulative. Even if we attend Mass every Sunday from one Sunday to the next we are increasingly inclined to forget the wondrously mysterious working of God and His Spirit. We lose our way without even noticing that we have forgotten to pray, forgotten to invoke the name of Jesus, forgotten our Consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary, forgotten our Baptism, forgotten Jesus. We have forgotten our destination. When we lose our way, it is necessary to come back, like the Prodigal Son of the Gospel of Luke. That young man finds himself hungering for the husks which he is feeding to swine, a job he took because he could find no other. He ‘comes to his senses’ and says, I will get up and go to my Father and say: Father I have sinned against God and against you. I no longer deserve to be called your son. This is repentance and conversion. It is not a one time or even just an annual event. It is something which must become an integral part of our pilgrimage.

Through the year we are often separated from our brothers and sisters in the Lord. We are often aware of our failure to live up to our Baptism. We are often aware of our failure to remember the One who loves us enough to go to the cross for us. To this One, like the Prodigal Son we must say: Father, I have sinned against you and against Jesus whom I ought to love so much better. I am not worthy of your love. Then we hear Jesus from the cross forgiving and making excuses for our failures to love: Father, forgive them for they know not what they do! Jesus loves us enough to forgive us! Do we love Him enough to seek forgiveness?

Caminar por Fe

Nuestra Peregrinación Litúrgica tiene un destino. No es llegar al final del año, sino más bien el perseverar fielmente en la peregrinación por toda nuestra vida. Como dice San Pablo, en esta peregrinación, caminamos por la fe y no por la visión (II Corintios 5:7). Nuestra vida es una peregrinación de la fe. En esta peregrinación hemos recibido Bautismo en donde, a través de los padres y padrinos, estamos comprometidos con el Señor a "morir con Él y resucitar con Él.” En Pascua de Resurrección hicimos una renovación y un profundo compromiso personal de este Bautismo. Allí renunciamos a Satanás y todos sus ‘promesas vacías.’ Profesamos nuestra fe en un solo Dios; Padre, Hijo y Espíritu Santo. Allí hemos profesado nuestra creencia en la Encarnación, Nacimiento, Muerte, Resurrección y Ascensión del Señor. Nos comprometimos a caminar con el Señor y a esforzarnos por tener siempre a la vanguardia de nuestras vidas la "vida del mundo futuro”.

El Año Litúrgico de la Iglesia nos ayuda a hacer precisamente esto, porque nos mantiene en contacto con Jesús, a quien encontramos con mayor fuerza en Navidad y Pascua. Estos no son sólo 'celebraciones' y 'fiestas' sino más bien roca fundamental para una fe firme y vibrante. Durante todo el año nos reunimos para la Santa Misa y la recepción de la Eucaristía. En donde recordamos especialmente la Última Cena, Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección del Señor. Proclamamos ese 'misterio' en cada Misa. Después de la Consagración el sacerdote declara: El misterio de la fe. La respuesta de la congregación es una declaración de fe de estos misterios al decir: Por tu cruz y resurrección nos has salvado Señor; ¡Tú el Salvador del mundo! Esta es nuestra fe. Esta es la fe de nuestra Iglesia. Esto estamos llamados a recordar cada día. El Señor ha venido a ser nuestro Redentor, a liberarnos. Desafortunadamente, sigue existiendo dentro de nosotros una resistencia a la libertad que Dios tiene para nosotros. Muchas veces deseamos la falsa libertad de dar rienda suelta a nuestras pasiones e inclinaciones desordenadas y hasta nos convencemos de que esas 'libertades' nos han sido dadas por Dios mismo. Nuestra naturaleza humana débil y desordenada busca gratificación ilícita, busca complacer el apetito de los sentidos, pretende evitar la disciplina, pretende eludir la responsabilidad y busca tomar ventaja injusta de un Dios que nos ama a pesar de lo que hagamos. Recordando el 'costo' de nuestra libertad, es un antídoto contra el veneno del pecado, un remedio para la atracción de la sensualidad.

Renovamos nuestras promesas Bautismales cada Pascua, pero se nos invita a renovar nuestro arrepentimiento regularmente. Esta es la razón por la cual Jesús nos dio el regalo del Sacramento de la Reconciliación. La memoria del amor de Jesús y el costo de nuestra libertad se desvanece de momento a momento. Demasiado rápido 'olvidamos' y ese olvido es acumulativo. Aunque asistimos a Misa todos los Domingos, de un Domingo al siguiente tenemos la inclinación de olvidar los misterios maravillosos en que actúan Dios y Su Espíritu. Perdemos nuestro camino sin ni siquiera darnos cuenta que nos hemos olvidado de orar, hemos olvidado invocar el nombre de Jesús, olvidado nuestra consagración a la Santísima Virgen María, olvidado nuestro Bautismo, olvidado a Jesús. Nos hemos olvidado de nuestro destino. Cuando perdemos nuestro camino, es necesario volver como el Hijo Pródigo del Evangelio de Lucas. Ese joven que se encuentra hambriento de la comida que él da a los cerdos, un trabajo que tomó porque no pudo encontrar ningún otro. Él 'recapacita’ y dice, me levantare e iré a mi padre a decirle: Padre, he pecado contra Dios y contra ti. Ya no merezco ser llamado tu hijo. Esto es arrepentimiento y conversión. No es de solo una vez o simplemente un evento anual. Es algo que debe convertirse en parte integral de nuestra peregrinación.

Durante todo el año a menudo estamos separados de nuestros hermanos y hermanas en el Señor. Muchas veces somos conscientes de nuestra incapacidad para cumplir con nuestro Bautismo. A menudo somos conscientes de nuestra incapacidad para recordar a quien nos ama lo suficiente como para ir a la Cruz por nosotros. A ésa persona, así como el Hijo Pródigo, debemos decir: Padre, he pecado contra ti y contra Jesús, a quien debería amar mucho más. Yo no soy digno de tu amor. Entonces escuchamos a Jesús desde la Cruz perdonando y poniendo excusas a nuestras faltas de amor: Padre, ¡perdónalos porque no saben lo que hacen! ¡Jesús nos ama lo suficiente como para perdonarnos! ¿Lo amamos lo suficiente a Él como para buscar el perdón?