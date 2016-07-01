World Youth Day Reports!

July 1st, Feast Of St. Junipero Serra On this first feast day of St. Junipero Serra, patron of both pilgrimage and missions here in the Golden State, we launch this Blog for the pilgrims from the Santa Rosa Diocese! Please check back here often to find out how things are going with everything from the prepartations, to the events, to the road back and followup!

Please keep these pilgrims from the Diocese of Santa Rosa in your prayers daily!

Fr. John Boettcher Chaplain

Bella Hernandez

Daniel Eggers

David Figueroa

David Haymond

David Vissers

Dominic Figueroa

Elizabeth Figueroa

Fatima Jimenez

Grace Haymond

Hannah Broswick

Jennifer Barranco

John Cortenbach

Josiah Ennis

Katie Uemura

Kyle Huss

Lily Hernandez

Martin Anderson

Maryjean Greitl

Matthew Flaherty

Megan Quinn

Nancy Haymond

Olivia Figueroa

Rafael Figueroa

Sr Caritas Marie

Sr Maria Faustina

Stella McNeil Matteoli

To find out more: July 25-31, 2016 World Youth Day (Poland) please visit: www.srdiocese.org/WYD

Some of the Pilgrims from our Diocese