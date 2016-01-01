"In our own time, in a world often alien and even hostile to faith, believing families are of primary

importance as centers of living, radiant faith. For this reason the Second Vatican Council

(Lumen Gentium, 11), using an ancient expression, calls the family the Ecclesia domestica ."

Congratulations on your engagement! These pages are currently under construction. Please call your local parish or 707-566-3305 for questions about marriage preparation.

Resources

For Your Marriage - an initiative of the USCCB with resources for couples who at all stages of relationship: dating, engaged, and married. It is designed to assist Catholic couples prepare for the Sacrament of Matrimony and provide information for married couples on Catholic parenting, co-parenting, entering second marriages, and many other relational situations.

Couple-to-Couple League is an organization of couples, for couples, that offers online, remote, and live classes in the art of natural family planning. For local information on NFP, call the Diocesan Coordinators at (707) 542-3635