"The Church firmly believes that human life is always a splendid gift of God's goodness."

~ Familiaris Consortio, 30



Diocesan Coordinators of Natural Family Planning

Kelly and Annette Righetti

Couple to Couple League Instructor Couple

707-542-3635

The love of husband and wife is a unique participation in the mystery of life and of the love of God Himself. Great care is to be taken to remain true to God's unique plan for human sexuality. Developed by medical researchers who combined their thorough knowledge of human sexuality with their profound faith in the perfection of God's plan for marriage and sexuality, modern fertility awareness methods teach couples to incorporate a rich understanding of the hormonal changes present in the female body to achieve or avoid pregnancy in the context of God's plan.

Other NFP Instructors

Walt and Pam Birdsall

Couple to Couple League

Napa, CA

707-251-9226

waltandpambirdsall@sbcglobal.net

Bernard and Regina Fosnaugh

Couple to Couple League

707 822-6057

Eureka, CA

rfosnaugh@hsunewmancenter.com

Alejandro and Ana Gonzalez (en español)

Billings Method

Napa, CA

Carlin Gould

Billings Method

Sonoma, CA

cagould@sbcglobal.net

Monica Taylor, R.N.

Billings Method

Napa, CA

Resources

General Resources

CANFP - the California Association of Natural Family Planning provides information on NFP professionals (teachers, physicians, and clergy) in the state of California, links to the major NFP organizations, and expert answers to questions about fertility and human sexuality.

FACTS - The Fertility Awareness Collaborative, a group of physicians, health care professionals, and other educators working together to Teach the Science of natural or fertility awareness based methods (FABMs) and family planning.

NFP Methods - La planificación natural de la familia

BOMA-USA - the Billings Ovulation Method, researched by Dr. Billings, is a natural method of fertility management that teaches couples to recognize the body's natural signes of fertility.

Couple-to-Couple League is an organization dedicated to promoting and teaching fertility awareness (natural family planning) to married and engaged couples through live and online courses. NFP honors the dignity of the human person by respecting the natural functions of the body. It is easy to understand, medically safe, 99% effective in avoiding pregnancy, 100% natural, strengthens marriages, and is morally acceptable. For more information or to enroll for a live or online course, call 707-542-3635, of visit www.ccli.org.

Creighton Model FertilityCare System is based upon a couple's knowledge and understanding of the naturally-occuring phases of fertility and infertility. This method provides women with the added benefit of being able to personally monitor and maintain their reproductive and gynecologic health over a lifetime. The teachers of SrMS are trained allied health professionals and specifially-trained physicians who have been educated to incorporate the CrMS into their medical practice. This system is the foundation for the new women's health science, NaPro Technology (natural procreative technology).

NaProTechnology - natural procreative technology was developed as an extention of the CrMS to provide women with real solutions to the difficulties associated with infertility, ovarian cysts, PMS, miscarriages, and other reproductive disorders.

Family of the Americas

En español - Familia de las Américas

Marquette Method - developed by the Marquette University College of Nursing Institute for Natural Family Planning. The mission of the Institute is to serve God by contributing to the advancement of knowledge in NFP through providing professional education, research and service concerning NFP.

En español - La planificación natural de la familia

Northwest Family Services - SymptoPro Fertility Services has been teaching the Sympto-Thermal method of NFP for over 30 years. Their online classes are informative, personal, and discreet and they offer lifetime support for couples from their instructor couples.

Disclaimer: These resources and links are provided for your convenience because others have found them helpful. The Diocese of Santa Rosa does not endorse everything connected with these authors and resources.